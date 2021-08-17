Guild Wars 2’s first beta event for End of Dragons’ elite specs is live today

“The first playable Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons content arrives today with three elite specializations, which provide new and exciting ways to play existing character professions, are available for all players as part of the expansion’s first beta test. Logging in to Guild Wars 2 will grant players the ability to create up to three new characters automatically powered to the level 80 cap, with the ability to choose the new Willbender, Harbinger, and Virtuoso elite specializations for the guardian, Necromancer, and Mesmer professions. The beta will last until August 21 and be available to everyone, including play-for-free accounts.”
There are six specs to go after this one, of course; we’ll see a second beta September 21st and a third October 26th.
Logged in and gave the new Mesmer spec a play and was really surprised at how fun and visually appealing it is.
Forgive my GW2 noobness, but…will this spec be made available immediately at launch (after I boost) or will I have to grind all through the expansion content just to unlock it?
The elite specs unlock at level 80, but you will have to earn the hero points to unlock the various traits in the spec (just like you do while leveling for the base trait lines)
So, the weapons/playstyle is “instant”, but some of the bells and whistles aren’t. Either way, you don’t have to play through all the core or other expansion content to be any of the new specs once you’re level 80.
Thanks! Looks like I might be playing End of Dragons when it comes out.