Guild Wars 2’s first beta event for End of Dragons’ elite specs is live today

“The first playable Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons content arrives today with three elite specializations, which provide new and exciting ways to play existing character professions, are available for all players as part of the expansion’s first beta test. Logging in to Guild Wars 2 will grant players the ability to create up to three new characters automatically powered to the level 80 cap, with the ability to choose the new Willbender, Harbinger, and Virtuoso elite specializations for the guardian, Necromancer, and Mesmer professions. The beta will last until August 21 and be available to everyone, including play-for-free accounts.”