Star Citizen showcases hospitals and hints at related gameplay mechanics coming in alpha 3.15

Generally, nobody wants to visit a hospital, but the location’s arrival to Star Citizen with the upcoming alpha 3.15 release will make going to a hospital on various planets something of a necessary matter, at least according to the reveals from this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen.
The next alpha build will feature four hospital locations at GrimHex, Orison, New Babbage, and a space clinic, each with similar features like pharmacy counters where players can purchase medicines and insurance desks where they can reserve a hospital bed to respawn in should the worst happen. Future details on the first pass of healing mechanics arriving in alpha 3.15 will be shared in the coming weeks.
The second half of the video talks about CIG’s “gold standard” pass for completing vehicles and ships, with the Aegis Gladius being used as an example of one such ship that has gone through this form of quality check. It’s a pretty granular look at how the devs make their ships sparkly and distinct.
The further SC gets down the road the less interested I become which is concerning as a backer. Seems like the intention is to build a life simulator more than a game. I get enough real life as it is. I don’t really want to escape real life to just go simulate more of the same.
New itchy ass mechanics in 3.4! Go #2 and don’t wipe properly? Get a -2 penalty to movement and accuracy until you complete the wipe mini game properly or take a shower.
Ignore the itch long enough, end up in the hospital… no insurance results in having to sell ship to pay bills. All because you clicked the wrong wipe control.
For just $500, you can get an in-game insurance plan that will give you peace of mind. All medical costs and procedures included! (non-essential treatments are not covered by the plan)
Good for 6months or 100deaths, whatever comes first.
You left out the pre-existing condition clause…
Just like real insurance, you don’t find that out till you go to make a claim
Oooh haggling with health insurance reps is one of my favorite IRL activities, so glad it’s included in a game!!!