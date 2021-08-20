Star Citizen showcases hospitals and hints at related gameplay mechanics coming in alpha 3.15

Generally, nobody wants to visit a hospital, but the location’s arrival to Star Citizen with the upcoming alpha 3.15 release will make going to a hospital on various planets something of a necessary matter, at least according to the reveals from this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen.

The next alpha build will feature four hospital locations at GrimHex, Orison, New Babbage, and a space clinic, each with similar features like pharmacy counters where players can purchase medicines and insurance desks where they can reserve a hospital bed to respawn in should the worst happen. Future details on the first pass of healing mechanics arriving in alpha 3.15 will be shared in the coming weeks.

The second half of the video talks about CIG’s “gold standard” pass for completing vehicles and ships, with the Aegis Gladius being used as an example of one such ship that has gone through this form of quality check. It’s a pretty granular look at how the devs make their ships sparkly and distinct.

