Albion Online previews the upcoming addition of War Gloves

In the high-fantasy battlefields of Albion Online, players need access to new skills, new abilities, and new techniques. One such technique is the time-honored art of socking someone in the jaw. The new War Glove weapons are coming with the game’s next patch, and they will allow players access to 15 new abilities as part of the brawler gameplay style. There are even four artifacts for the new weapon line, so players will have a variety of different options for smacking things in the jaw.

Players will also have access to new Headquarters Hideouts, providing players with a new means of creating and using a hideout without the risk of losing it to the tides of war across the game’s landscapes. For those who want something more immediate than the next major update, the game is also preparing for its next championship for the Crystal League starting on September 18th, so players will have some new competition to enjoy for the 13th season.