Final Fantasy XIV shares a story from Fordola’s younger days

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
F'dla

Who doesn’t like Fordola in Final Fantasy XIV? She’s everyone’s favorite sassy former Garlean operative turned salty Ala Mhigan Primal-slayer, to summarize a lot of character development. But the latest story about Fordola for the game’s anniversary event is from long before she served as an agent of the Empire… before the thought even crossed her mind. And it’s not even just a story about her in terms of major lore figures.

We don’t want to give anything away, but this particular story shines a light on the fate of a major character in the game’s backstory, the motivation that helped lead Fordola to leading the Skulls, and a look at some of the tragedies that surrounded the fall of Ala Mhigo to the Empire. There’s a lot going on in here, in other words. Check out the full story on the official site, and get ready for some potential feels along the way.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: