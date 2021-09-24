Betawatch: Guild Wars 2 continues its End of Dragons beta events

It’s been many long moons since Guild Wars 2 was really in beta, and if you were here when that happened… well, you’re me. I was here for that. But the game’s next expansion is on its way, and that means that the game has hosted another beta test for three of its elite specs along with the DirectX 11 version of the title. You can check out our columnist’s impressions on the elite specs right here, too.
More beta news exists, naturally. You knew it was happening.
- Book of Travels now has a new target early access date of October 11th. That’s not so long, although given all the delays on this title, we hope it can stick to this one.
- Ravendawn is kicking off its second alpha test, which is exciting for anyone who likes the game or just likes second alphas. They’re also hiring!
- Want another multiplayer survival sandbox? Myth of Empires is moving into closed beta and has a test event taking place starting soon, with registration open now.
- Fractured is kicking off its fall alpha and inviting players along for the ride, as you do.
- Last but not least, guess who’s apparently back in development? That’s right, it’s TitanReach, now apparently funded by one investor because the world is weird.
I guess “weird” is a better note to go out on than “depressing,” so you know what? I’ll take it. Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the weird and check out our full list of games in testing just below. As always, if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, please let us know about it down in the comments below.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on October 20th
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Guild Wars 2: Intermittent End of Dragons betas
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Open beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
