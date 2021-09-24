Star Citizen showcases ship dev progress, trip mines, new armors, drunken flight, and more

Chris Neal
This week’s episode of Star Citizen’s regular video series is described by creative content lead Jared Huckaby as “Oops! All Sprint Report.” Which basically means it’s about 16 minutes’ worth of things that are in development but with no firm release timing.

We’ll not touch on every single highlight of this week’s video, but there is plenty to take a look at. The video leads off with continued work on laser trip mines players will encounter at derelict ships, then moves through a mishmash of other developing features like an improved ASOP screen, early work on handheld mining gadgets, a new light armor set as well as new tech that changes the look of certain armor pieces when a paired set is equipped, and a quick look at what it’s like to fly a ship or drive a ground vehicle while drunk.

The final half of the video-long sprint report is devoted to ship development, showcasing work on the Ares Starfighter, some glowy bits on the Aegis Redeemer, greybox work on the Vulture, and sneak peeks at the Hull-A and Hull-C. There are a few other pieces in the video as well, all of which can be seen in the embed below.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
1
Andrew Christensen

Gotta stop the controversy talk by announcing more stuff down the pipe.

21 minutes ago