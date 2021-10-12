Lineage W announces November 4 launch and answers player questions in a video showcase

This past August we reported on Lineage W, another version of the long-running Lineage franchise that was first announced for mobile but later announced for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year. Thanks to a video showcase from September, we now have a firm calendar date: Thursday, November 4th.

This launch does have one important caveat that should be pointed out. The game will run two regional sets of servers, with Region 1 comprosed of Korea, Japan, Russia, and countries in southeast Asia and the Middle East, and Region 2 composed of North America, South America, and Europe. We note this because Region 1 servers will be getting the game first – Region 2 will see the game arrive at a later time.

The same video showcase offered additional details about the game, including how global PvP will work, a rundown of its four different classes, and how various systems will work. There was also a great deal of discussion about how the devs will be combating common problems like gold farming. Interested players can register their character’s names right now, which might be important to do since names are global instead of specific to a server. Meanwhile, the game’s website has unleashed additional information about several regions of the game world, with lore bits and rolling footage of various locations.

