ArcheAge players call out for a classic edition, but Kakao is noncomittal

With the change of ownership and relaunch of ArcheAge, some players are hoping that they might see a return to a simpler — and perhaps more pure — era. There’s been a call in some quarters for a classic version of the game, a concept which the company is currently not committing to doing. However, it’s also not shutting down the idea either.

In response to being asked “Why no [ArcheAge] Classic?” CM Keyrim responded on a Twitch stream , “I cannot announce anything on that, of course. At this moment I cannot say anything about this, because I simply do not know anything about this. If a lot of people give feedback, we might be considering it. I don’t know.”

Of course, a classic or legacy edition isn’t the only question that players have had with this transition. Earlier this month, Kakao sat down for an extensive AMA about a wide variety of topics, including the economy, the business model, and the upcoming Steam relaunch. During that AMA, the studio said that there were no plans for a classic server.