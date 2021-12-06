ArcheAge players call out for a classic edition, but Kakao is noncomittal

With the change of ownership and relaunch of ArcheAge, some players are hoping that they might see a return to a simpler — and perhaps more pure — era. There’s been a call in some quarters for a classic version of the game, a concept which the company is currently not committing to doing. However, it’s also not shutting down the idea either.CM Keyrim responded on a Twitch stream, “I cannot announce anything on that, of course. At this moment I cannot say anything about this, because I simply do not know anything about this. If a lot of people give feedback, we might be considering it. I don’t know.”
Of course, a classic or legacy edition isn’t the only question that players have had with this transition. Earlier this month, Kakao sat down for an extensive AMA about a wide variety of topics, including the economy, the business model, and the upcoming Steam relaunch. During that AMA, the studio said that there were no plans for a classic server.
Source: Reddit
Advertisement
Every time they do the old version of the game there’s like a bojillion old land stealing/placing hacks and other hacks (flying, teleporting, etc) that come out. It’s pretty crazy.
That said, ArcheAge Alpha was one of the best MMOs I played in a super long time. The whole sailing across the ocean for gold meant when Sanddeep or Yny went “safe” the whole ocean erupted with people trying to sail their packs across the sea for that fat money turn in. PvP was everywhere with people trying to steal packs and you even had scavengers who were scourging the ocean floor for packs too. Was tons of fun.
After how AA and AAC have gone, I’m sure Kakao knows and is trying to figure out the best way to juggle all three. That or at least see if AA is worth replacing and how to minimalize the damage since you know there’s going to be that group complaining why they should restart for the eight billionth time.