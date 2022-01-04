EVE Online is kicking off a huge collab with Doctor Who next week

Well now, it’s only the fourth day of January and we’ve already got a contender for most amazing and weird transmedia synergy cross-promotion of 2022: It’s EVE Online’s new collab with Doctor Who. CCP Games is quick to point out this is the MMO’s “first major cross IP collaboration” ever.

“CCP Games and BBC Studios have joined forces for EVE Online x Doctor Who, an original crossover event between the beloved action-adventure series Doctor Who and the free-to-play deep space-faring MMO EVE Online. Universes will collide as Capsuleers and Whovians face the Daleks together in massive space battles in EVE Online x Doctor Who starting 13 January until 1 February. […] EVE Online x Doctor Who introduces new, Gallifrey-themed space where players will search for artifacts from Doctor Who’s Great Time War. The artifacts will provide players with clues to track down the infamous Daleks and face them in an interstellar battle of the ages. Players who survive the fight will reap unique rewards that they can take back to New Eden. Additionally, a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items will be available to all players throughout the duration of the event.”

CCP Games and BBC Studios, the latter of which produces the Doctor Who TV show, talk up the potential of making “galaxies collide” with “explosive” PvP battles. Notably, the press release points to EVE Online’s 24M lifetime userbase; the MMO just took our own Lifetime Achievement award for 2021.

