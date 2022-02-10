So, are you playing Final Fantasy XIV on Steam? It might not be the majority of the playerbase, but it’s still a portion of it, and it’s hopefully going to get a little bit easier to do with account linking arriving to the game at some point in early March. Currently, a player who plays on Steam can launch the game and log in from any account, with no link between the Steam account in question and the ability to log in with someone else’s FFXIV account.

The account linking prompt will change that to require any login to the game to require the same Steam account; users will also need to be sure to use the new launcher version rather than the older legacy version. Check out the full rundown for all the details on the upcoming link procedure, and get ready for just a little more added security when logging into the game from the Steam version.