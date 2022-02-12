Guild Wars 2 vows to keep its End of Dragons endgame ‘fresh and rewarding’

With a new expansion comes a new endgame — or, in the case of the horizontally-inclined Guild Wars 2, an expanded one. As End of Dragons’ launch date approaches, ArenaNet wants to prepare players for the marquee PvE content that it promises to “keep fresh and rewarding for a long time to come.”

This content includes a quartet of additional strike missions that will be unlocked as players go through the expansion’s storyline. “By integrating these encounters directly into the story, we’re looking to grow the Strike Mission audience and encourage as many players as possible to give them a try,” the studio explained.

ArenaNet also stated that its goal for group PvE is to “bring the player, not the profession.” To wit, the nine new elite specs will offer more support roles, a simplified squad composition, reworked banners, shared boons, and more flexible gear options.

Of course, if the rewards aren’t good, the players won’t come, which is why the studio made sure to emphasize how it’s boosting the payout in high end fractals and strikes while also giving raiders the option to purchase mystic clovers with their hard-won currencies.