Trove holds contests to mark ‘twosday’, prepares for a class changing update on February 23

Tomorrow is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, or 2/22/22 for those who want to sound like an automatic laser rifle. This “twosday” date is apparently enough reason for Trove to take part in some special contests and events in honor of the unique calendar date.

Players who post a picture of their character and a partner’s character on the game’s social media or official Discord channel will be entered into two different raffles: one for in-game currency worth 222 euros, and another raffle for a HyperX keyboard and headset valued at 222 euros. Winners will be announced during a livestream this coming Tuesday, February 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. EST.



In addition, those who purchase tree packs for Gamigo’s Eden Reforestation Project partnership will have twice as many trees planted on February 22nd. Trove is also bringing back Gorgeous Gear packs on twosday.

As for content updates, Trove has announced the release of its next update for Wednesday, February 23rd, which will introduce “exciting class changes and much more.” Details are otherwise unavailable due to the game’s forums still going inexplicably dark.

