Lost Ark promises a two-month roadmap soon, acknowledges ongoing issues

Amazon has its hands full with Lost Ark these days, not only dealing with a myriad of post-launch issues on its plate but trying to carve out content for the future. In a new letter to the community, the studio addressed both upcoming plans and current problems with the MMOARPG.

The studio said that it will be working to relieve “pain points” in the game’s housing system, fighting to reduce the plague of botting, and watching the ranking spread of competitive PvP players. It also promised that it will be transplanting more and more skins from the Korean version into the western edition, although such work takes time.

As for the future, Amazon announced that a two-month roadmap should be dropping soon: “We are currently finalizing our roadmap plans for game content releasing in April and May […] When the roadmap comes it will provide a sneak peek at the upcoming classes, raids, continents and other updates that we’re aiming to release in our April and May monthly content updates.”