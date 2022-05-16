Final Fantasy XIV assures players that the deadline for claiming houses is still May 26

Here’s the good news: If you were one of the players affected by the Final Fantasy XIV bug bug that gave you a winning number of zero even if you were only entrant to bid on a house, as of today, the lottery issue has been fixed and the correct results have been restored. You can walk in and claim your house. Here’s the slightly less good news: If you do so, the game might tell you that you need to claim your plot before May 17th at 10:59 a.m. EDT or the next lottery cycle will start up.

Obviously, if you’re walking up and claiming your plot now, that’s not actually going to be an issue in the first place, but even if you’re not doing so right now and don’t plan to do so tonight, you’re all right; it’s just displaying the “usual” lottery cycle, but the housing claim window remains extended so players can grab their houses any time between now and May 26th at 10:59 a.m. EDT. Not that we imagine people who were waiting for this bug being corrected will wait that long; it’s the principle of the thing.

There is currently a display error in the #FFXIV housing lottery system, where the deadline for acquiring plots is shown as May 17. Rest assured that the deadline for purchasing plots is May 26 at 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 14:59 (GMT), as previously announced on the Lodestone. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mrJcNrAqBV — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2022