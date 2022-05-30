Temtem talks crossplay and crossprogression ahead of its September 6 launch

With the creature collecting MMORPG Temtem making its exit from early access into full release on September 6th, players may have a few questions about the game before then. With that in mind, developer Crema Games has started a Twitter thread with some frequently asked questions.

The answers thus far are pretty standard, but it does note that the team thinks it will have cross-play and cross-progression in place come launch, barring confirmation from all platforms the game is launching on. Speaking of those platforms, the 1.0 update will simply be a patch for Steam and PS5 players, while it will be a fresh launch on Switch and Xbox X|S, and being an MMORPG, those who need a subscription service to play online games on their console will have to do so in order to play Temtem.

The thread will be updated with more answers on a regular basis, so those who are following along with this game’s launch might want to keep eyes on Twitter.