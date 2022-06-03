Betawatch: Diablo Immortal launches whilst reaching for your money

Huey Lewis famously sang in 1985 that you didn’t need a credit card to ride this train. He did not, however, say that you don’t need a credit card to play Diablo Immortal, both because the game didn’t exist then and it would have been totally incorrect. The game has now launched, and we invite those in our audience more steeped in Diablo lore to identify which of the Prime Evils or whatever is more concerned with taking your money for a mobile hack-and-slash. My guess is Mephisto.
Other beta news? Sure.
- OGame, which is a strategy mobile MMO and not a game about the letter as the name might suggest, is opening up closed beta testing for its app.
- The second CBT results for Overprime (a third-person MOBA shooter with mechs, not the statement of no longer being in love with Optimus) are available on the game’s website.
- You can test Genfanad right now in a browser, which is probably a good thing when you consider that its Kickstarter immediately made it past its (very low) initial ask.
- Amazon is going to publish the upcoming online multiplayer action-adventure title from Disruptive, which they are not technically calling an MMO, but… well. You know.
Now, despite what you may be thinking, you do not need a credit card or fame to browse the list below. The list below does not provide or particularly endorse the power of love, however. It does endorse you letting us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, or even going so far as to launch. We appreciate you letting us know about that stuff.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access