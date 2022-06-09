Hi-Rez unveils physics brawler Divine Knockout and SMITE-RuneScape collab

Hi-Rez Studios was a part of the OTK Games Expo, a digital gaming celebration organized by streamers under the OTK Network banner, and it had a whole lot to unveil during the presentation. Allow us to list the reveals.



We are proud to share that @RuneScape and @OldSchoolRS are coming to SMITE later this year!

A timeless classic no stranger to the toils of Gods, we can’t wait to share more with you down the road! pic.twitter.com/fyiyqA5Is5

— SMITE (@SMITEGame) June 8, 2022