Hi-Rez unveils physics brawler Divine Knockout and SMITE-RuneScape collab

Hi-Rez Studios was a part of the OTK Games Expo, a digital gaming celebration organized by streamers under the OTK Network banner, and it had a whole lot to unveil during the presentation. Allow us to list the reveals.
- We start with a new game in the form of Divine Knockout, a self-described cross-platform multiplayer physics brawler from studio Red Beard Games that pits mythological heroes and deities against one another in third-person combat, with the objective of blasting foes off of a stage – think Super Smash Brothers but in a different camera POV and with gods. DKO is set to arrive to PC and consoles in 2022; players can sign up for alpha now.
- Next, there’s the matter of Rogue Company, which is now officially out of open beta and fully launched. The release update has introduced another new Agent, a new battle pass, new weapons and gadgets, new perks, and a new season among other things.
- Finally, SMITE had a couple of announcements to make in the form of the upcoming addition of Lancelot to the character roster and an as-yet unexplained crossover event with RuneScape and Old School RuneScape that’s scheduled to arrive in November.
We are proud to share that @RuneScape and @OldSchoolRS are coming to SMITE later this year!
A timeless classic no stranger to the toils of Gods, we can’t wait to share more with you down the road! pic.twitter.com/fyiyqA5Is5
— SMITE (@SMITEGame) June 8, 2022
sources: press release, YouTube, Rogue Company website, SMITE website, Twitter
