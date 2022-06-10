Wanna play Fractured Online’s closed beta this weekend? We’ve got keys!

If you’ve had your eye on Dynamight Studios’ upcoming sandbox MMORPG Fractured Online but didn’t want to shell out for a preorder package to gain access to the always-online closed beta, then we have just the ticket – literally! The team has kindly granted MOP a stack of keys that’ll allow North America- and Europe-based players access to the game’s closed beta for the next three days – June 10th (today) through June 12th.

To redeem your code, head to the official site, register your Glyph account (or log into your existing account), and follow the instructions to insert your key.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!