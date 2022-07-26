Star Citizen confirms work on increasing player numbers per server for alpha 3.17.2

Star Citizen, as it stands right now, is not an MMO in the “massively” sort of sense; there are multiple servers that players are moved to, each able to hold a maximum of 75 players, and bringing all of those servers together is part of CIG’s highly complex entity streaming and server meshing tech that it’s been trying to get functional for at least a couple of years.

We recount all of this because the game’s latest weekly calendar of events notes that PTU testing of alpha 3.17.2 has yielded the surprise ability to ramp up server populations, increasing the number of players in one server from 75 to 120. Those tests have been promising enough that the devs are going to make it a feature for the new patch. More testing is required, but details on what the new player total per server will be is expected soon.

In the meantime, the rest of the game’s week will involve an update to the game’s Galactapedia lore repository on Tuesday, a newsletter on Friday, and the return of the Inside Star Citizen video series on Thursday, which will highlight the arrival of the Centurion anti-aircraft vehicle and river tech updates.