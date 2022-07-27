World of Warcraft: Dragonflight moves into third alpha phase, makes barber free forever

World of Warcraft shifted into the third alpha test phase for Dragonflight yesterday with plenty of additional features and content added into the mix.
This alpha is putting the Waking Shores zone through its paces, as well as the Ruby Life Pools dungeon, the Dragonriding talent tree, talent revamps for Mages and Paladins, and improvements to jewelcrafting and leatherworking.
Blizzard said that this build should make Dragonriding more dynamic, with “advanced turning tech,” a Dragonriding skill track, and collectable glyphs floating in the skies.
There’s also some good news for those who want to remake their character’s looks: In Dragonflight, the barbershop will become free to use forever. Go get as many haircuts as your crazy head demands!
Source: Twitter, World of Warcraft, 2
