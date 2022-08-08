Final Fantasy XIV posts a new series of video guides for new players

It’s probably not going to surprise anyone that after about a decade of operation, four expansions, and many patches with new content, Final Fantasy XIV is a big game with a lot of options and stuff to do. Sure, there are in-game tutorials for things, but what if you need a little more guidance? Well, that’s what the latest official set of video guides are aiming to provide: guidance for new players who have heard about the game but may not have someone to offer a full understanding of what’s available even just in the game’s free trial experience.

The videos follow Mayra, an experienced Scholar, as she guides her friend Kaz through the whole process of starting the game fresh, creating a character, and becoming comfortable with the game experience. It features some cute animations, plenty of in-game guidance, and solid voice acting throughout so that both new players and veterans can enjoy the full series. Check out the introductory episode just below, and watch the whole series on the official site.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Vince for the tip!