RuneScape applies a tiny bug fix patch, Old School RuneScape outlines release timing for Tombs of Amascut

There is some very tiny news coming out of Jagex’s big MMORPGs this week. Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape have little updates for their respective titles, particularly as the devs take a customary summer break, but there are still things to note for both titles all the same.

RuneScape’s newest patch notes are four lines long and are all about fixes to protean processors, disassembling, the bank, and balloon fragments. The devs otherwise are promising more information about the upcoming fresh start servers later this week.

In OSRS news, the release of the Tombs of Amascut raid looms large, which has prompted the devs to update the game’s status information page with release timing for the content. The post notes that the patch that applies the raid is a beefy one, so downloading it may take longer than usual.