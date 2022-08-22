The Elder Scrolls Online releases Update 35 and Lost Depths DLC for PC – here are the patch notes

Today is the day for players of Elder Scrolls Online to hop into some new dungeons or check out some new combat adjustments as today marks the release of the Lost Depths DLC and the wider Update 35 for players on PC, Mac, and the one person using Stadia.

Last week saw the patch notes for the update arrive, providing the expected granular detail of what awaits in the MMORPG, including information about the DLC’s two new dungeons, new item sets, and new furnishings, as well as information about Update 35’s new Rewards for the Worthy and the aforementioned combat tweaks. There’s also a host of fixes to existing content to read through.

Maintenance to apply the update appears to have wrapped up ahead of schedule for NA and EU megaserver players, so now is the time to dive in – at least if you’re going to check out that recently added underwater dungeon that’s in the DLC.

