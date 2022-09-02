Camelot Unchained offers up a whole newsletter about gathering tools and processes

What are Camelot Unchained fans waiting for nine years after its Kickstarter? Presumably, finalized launch information and more signs that the game is getting ready to wrap up years of testing and development. What are Camelot Unchained fans getting with the game’s most recent newsletter? Information about gathering tools. What do the tools used by different factions look like? How are they animated? How will gathering feel in practice? That sort of stuff. Look, the art team has been hard at work making all these different gathering tools, and gosh-darn it, you are going to look at every single one of them!

Obviously, there’s more than just the gathering tools on display; there’s more crafting and stance work being done on weapons as well, along with new crafting resources designed to facilitate crafters and fighters in hostile situations. You can check out the full newsletter for the entire rundown if you’re curious to see what the team has been up to since their last dispatch.