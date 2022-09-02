Camelot Unchained offers up a whole newsletter about gathering tools and processes

What are Camelot Unchained fans waiting for nine years after its Kickstarter? Presumably, finalized launch information and more signs that the game is getting ready to wrap up years of testing and development. What are Camelot Unchained fans getting with the game’s most recent newsletter? Information about gathering tools. What do the tools used by different factions look like? How are they animated? How will gathering feel in practice? That sort of stuff. Look, the art team has been hard at work making all these different gathering tools, and gosh-darn it, you are going to look at every single one of them!

Obviously, there’s more than just the gathering tools on display; there’s more crafting and stance work being done on weapons as well, along with new crafting resources designed to facilitate crafters and fighters in hostile situations. You can check out the full newsletter for the entire rundown if you’re curious to see what the team has been up to since their last dispatch.

Source: Official Newsletter
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. In 2021, City State said it was still paying refunds and working on both games, though it balked at interviews with press. As of 2022, work on CU continues, but some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated.
