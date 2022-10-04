Lost Ark promises Reaper, Summoner, and a ‘beautifully dangerous’ raid by year’s end

The last three months of this year promise to offer plenty of new things for Lost Ark players to do as Amazon Games has laid out an end-of-year roadmap for the MMOARPG, bringing launch windows for new content and advanced classes.

October is all about the high-end content with the launch of a limited-time Mystic raid that will bring character stats up to its level (but still require item level 1302 at minimum), the Inferno difficulty of the Vykas legion raid, and the Achates Trial guardian raid that’s on par with Inferno difficulty content.

November brings the launch of the Reaper advanced class as the tentpole attraction, along with improvements to the Tripod Transfer system, improvements to strongholds, and a balance pass. Lastly, December will see the Summoner advanced class arrive, the “beautifully dangerous” raid against Brelshaza, and a guardian raid against Caliligos. December will also add a new chaos dungeon location and new hard versions of T3 cube and boss rush activities.