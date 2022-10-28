World of Warcraft gets pre-patch hotfixes, Solo Shuffle leaver penalties, and more maintenance

So thus far, the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch has been… well, let’s go with “tumultuous.” There has been tumult. Tumult has ensued. Things are not wholly settled down just yet, either. The good news is that the developers have added a new slate of hotfixes to fix common issues, so that should be somewhat better. But more changes are coming, such as a reworking to the penalty for players who leave rated solo shuffle early meaning that you’ll take a penalty in rating equivalent to losing all six rounds.

Players will have to contend with further maintenance, however, as this morning will see another round of maintenance starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT. This isn’t expected to last past 11:00 a.m. EDT, so players will hopefully not deal with the lengthy pre-patch maintenance period a second time in the same week. Expect more maintenance and hotfixes as the expansion gets closer to release, just the same.