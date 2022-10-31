Video montage reminds fans that Star Citizen has been promising ship subsystem features for eight years

Chris Neal
The Power Play presentation from Star Citizen’s CitizenCon 2022 offered a demonstration of capital ship subsystems like power, gravity, and life support being futzed with by players. However, as one video montage posted on Reddit points out, this has been a demonstration and a promise from CIG for eight years now.

The video pulls together footage from 2014 to present, cutting together clips from vignettes and CitizenCons past that talked up the ability to mess with power, gravity, and more aboard larger spaceships, with selected clips referring to prototypes for the “piping” systems being in different stages of near completion.

The montage effectively creates a timeline that chronicles the complexity of the feature’s development, even if its tone needles the game and CIG in certain places. In spite of that, the video itself is worth some notice for context’s sake.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
