Diablo Immortal promises catch-up mechanics, a new zone, and boss raid targeting in future updates

By
Chris Neal
The devs of Diablo Immortal took a moment to answer some player questions, which in turn ended up being a sort of preview post for what’s arriving in the next major content update arriving on December 14th as well as in the coming months.

Some of the features headed for December include a facial re-customization function, the new zone of Stormpoint, updates to “the set item collecting experience,” and the ability to change a raid target boss without leaving a raid group.

As for updates coming in the near future, the Q&A promises that there will be updates meant to help players falling behind the server-wide progression curve, with new ways for players who are “significantly behind Server Paragon Level” to catch up, as well as ways for players who are behind to raise their combat rating by increasing their legendary and set item drops.

source: official site
