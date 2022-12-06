New World’s Winter Convergence festival returns today along with shell company nerfs

The first week of December means we’re getting a blast of wintry air – and a chilly rollout of all the MMO genre’s holiday events. One of the brightest and best is New World’s Winter Convergence Festival, which launches this morning.

“Icy winds and glimmering Gleamites fill the air once again as Winter Convergence returns to Aeternum. Visit Winter villages in Everfall, Monarch’s Bluffs, Weaver’s Fen, Brimstone Sands, and Brightwood to meet the Winter Wanderer and carry out his holiday quests. Players can also collect Winter Tokens to earn new, limited-time rewards including festive skins, emotes, housing items and more. The Winter Warrior and his legion of Frigid Folk are on a relentless mission to spread a Forever Winter across the land. Rally a party of 20+ players to defeat this brand-new world boss wreaking havoc throughout Great Cleave, Brightwood, Edengrove, Ebonscale Reach, and Brimstone Sands for new seasonal rewards.”

The update has a bit of non-festival to it too: There’s a new expedition “mash-up” between Starstone Barrows and Amrine, quality-of-life changes for crafting stations, the ability to join companies without personally joining a faction, the addition of lobby counts for expeditions, nerfs for shell companies, and the new Bile Bomb heartrune.

Servers are expected to be back up with the event around 10 a.m. EST.