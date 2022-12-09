Destiny 2 opens up the Spire of the Watcher dungeon to paying players today

Today marks the day when Destiny 2 players have a new dungeon encounter to run around in as part of the shooter’s Season of the Seraph. The Spire of the Watcher dungeon has officially opened its doors, letting a three-person fireteam into a facility in Mars to stop the Vex from halting Rasputin’s restoration.

If the good deed of helping a Warmind get back under control isn’t good enough, the dungeon can also award a new armor set, four legendary weapons, and a new exotic bow named the Hierarchy of Needs.

There is an important string attached to this encounter, however: It’s only available to those who either buy the game’s deluxe edition or purchase a dungeon key with 2,000 Silver, the game’s cash shop currency. You can’t just expect to walk into a dungeon. That’s crazy talk. Whether you’re willing to pay for the privilege or not, there is a preview video below.



source: press release