Diablo Immortal adds a new zone, more Hell Difficulties, and a holiday event in latest update

Terror’s Tide is crashing across Diablo Immortal, and with it comes a large-scale update for the mobile MMO, with new content, updates to existing features, and a hellish holiday event outlined in the sizeable patch notes.

One of the major headline features is the addition of Stormpoint, a new zone with a new questline, 20 new foes, new bosses and minibosses, and “a horde of crabs.” This first post-launch zone is available for players who are level 60, have completed a prerequisite quest, and have reached Hell Difficulty III.



Speaking of Hell Difficulties, tiers VI through VIII have been added, which in turn is tied to difficulty unlocks from the Voidwound Helliquary. The update has also added some adjustments for players below a server’s paragon level in order to help them catch up and hit the higher difficulties easier, including an increase of maximum XP from 400% to 800% and a 250% increase in legendary and set item drops for players far below the server paragon level. Finally, new paragon trees are available for players to unlock.

For those who want to celebrate the Christmas season in a hell-ravaged world, the patch has launched the Brumaltine event, with three daily quests to take on for goodies, gifts to collect every weekend, and greeting cards to hand out to friends. The event runs from December 14th to January 4th.

These are just the larger pieces of the update: There are also new items, tweaks to Monk skills, an adjustment to the Shadow War mechanics to halt players kiting their way to victory, another battle pass, a barber, and the return of the Hungering Moon event. DI won’t be seeing an update again until January as the devs get a holiday break, but it looks like players have plenty to do in the meantime.