Camelot Unchained details the Vox Messoris and siege changes with its latest newsletter

So Camelot Unchained got an infusion of $15 million of investment back in November. Were you hoping that this would mean the monthly newsletters wouldn’t just be filled with pictures of different kinds of weapons placed adjacent to one another? Well, there’s a new newsletter right here. Would you like to peek at it with us? “It’s more pictures of weapons, isn’t it?” you ask. And it is! It is absolutely more pictures of weapons adjacent to one another to show the variations. Hooray! You guessed!

Now, to be fair, if you move beyond the customary Pictures Of Showing off Things We’ve Modeled and a large lore story, there is more in this newsletter. There’s a lengthy explanation of how the Vox Messoris extraction event is currently designed, with various spawn locations across the frozen tundra to trigger the event and start defending against waves of beasties. The newsletter notes these events are meant to be experienced with four people at a minimum, and it cautions fans that the AI is not yet finished. Players can also grab ammo from siege tents now. Check out the full newsletter right here, or just the aforementioned pictures of weapons down below.