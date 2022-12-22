Camelot Unchained details the Vox Messoris and siege changes with its latest newsletter

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
It's hard to find one that isn't like this.

So Camelot Unchained got an infusion of $15 million of investment back in November. Were you hoping that this would mean the monthly newsletters wouldn’t just be filled with pictures of different kinds of weapons placed adjacent to one another? Well, there’s a new newsletter right here. Would you like to peek at it with us? “It’s more pictures of weapons, isn’t it?” you ask. And it is! It is absolutely more pictures of weapons adjacent to one another to show the variations. Hooray! You guessed!

Now, to be fair, if you move beyond the customary Pictures Of Showing off Things We’ve Modeled and a large lore story, there is more in this newsletter. There’s a lengthy explanation of how the Vox Messoris extraction event is currently designed, with various spawn locations across the frozen tundra to trigger the event and start defending against waves of beasties. The newsletter notes these events are meant to be experienced with four people at a minimum, and it cautions fans that the AI is not yet finished. Players can also grab ammo from siege tents now. Check out the full newsletter right here, or just the aforementioned pictures of weapons down below.

Source: Newsletter
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, delayed refunds, and lack of accountability. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. Though CSE said in 2021 it was still paying refunds and working on both games, some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated. As of the end of 2022, CSE raised an additional $15M from investors and claims to be “hiring like crazy” but is still evading press inquiries.
Advertisement
Previous articleWarframe looks back at 2022 through the lens of a bowl of sourdough bread starter named Igor
Next articleTime-travel MMO Into the Echo plans to resume pre-alpha testing in 2023

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments