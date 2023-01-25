World of Warcraft Classic now lets Oceanic PvP players queue with the Americas

All things go, all things go.

There’s nothing worse than sitting in a long queue for an activity, and Oceanic PvP players of World of Warcraft Classic have had to suffer this thumb-twiddling ignominy for a while – that is, until yesterday’s patch, as the game is now opening up the taps and letting Oceanic players queue with those in the Americas.

The announcement points out that the matchmaking system will still prioritize matching people who are in the same region together, but now if that takes too long, the system will extend its search to players in the Americas as well as the Oceanic region. The update was only recently put in to place because Season 5 Arena rewards had to be doled out and leaderboards needed to be separate, but now that those goodies are handed out, Oceanic WoW Classic players looking for a fight should hopefully be able to more readily do so now.

