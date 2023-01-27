Destiny 2’s day-long outage this week was the result of… a config error in a dev tool

Destiny 2 suffered a nasty outage earlier this week that took the game down more than 24 hours and even caused a rollback. Now, Bungie’s explained just what the heck happened in its weekly dev write-up.

“We discovered that the issue was caused when some currently incompletable EDZ and Nessus Triumphs were moved from Forsaken into the archived Triumphs section,” the studio says. “To make that change, we used a tool that can move player state from one location to another in the player’s account. This tool is very powerful but requires careful and cautious handling. Due to a configuration error, we accidentally re-ran an older state migration process used for the Beyond Light release. As a result, we ended up re-copying old data from before Beyond Light into the current configuration, essentially undoing certain aspects of player progression since then.”

That error caused the problem and has now been fixed, though not without the loss of near three hours of playtime and a full day of downtime. No compensation measures are mentioned in the post, though the studio does say all purchases made in the lost time period have been refunded.

The blog also dives into Lightfall’s planned economy changes, Festival of the Lost Armor themes, and the end of Season of the Seraph.