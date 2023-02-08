Hearthstone’s Mercenaries mode will get one last major patch that adds new mercs, mechanics, and endgame

If you’re a regular player of the Mercenaries game mode in Hearthstone, then we have good news and bad news: The game is going to be seeing a major content update soon, but it will also be the last such update for the mode.

The upcoming patch 25.4 will include six new mercenaries to collect, add five new factions for a total of seven, and grant mercenary cards the ability to have two types in one card. Incidentally, these changes mean some abilities, equipment, and treasures will be updated or reworked to refer to Factions and/or work within an incoming new Mythic Boss Rush system.

On the subject of Mythic Boss Rush, that is described as an endgame activity for Mercenaries mode, offering players a weekly gauntlet of boss fights with randomized elements. Beating this activity awards Renown, which can be spent on mercenary cards to improve them beyond their maximum limits.

As for the aforementioned end of major updates, the devs note that focus will primarily pivot to the base game and Battlegrounds mode, but Mercenaries will still continue to get bug fixes and necessary balance adjustments. “To everybody who has ever chased a Bounty or gathered around the Campfire, we thank you for making this chapter in Hearthstone’s history special, and we hope you’ll enjoy everything Mercenaries has to offer in 25.4,” the announcement closes.