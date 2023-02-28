Final Fantasy XI celebrates the approach of spring with various player boosts

The upcoming Spring Cometh campaign in Final Fantasy XI will not make your character run faster, jump higher, and hit harder. It will, however, make you level up faster, make your Trust companions more durable, and make your Mog Garden more profitable. Yes, it’s another familiar assortment of bonuses for players that starts on March 11th and runs until March 31st, as if giving you greater Capacity Points while grinding will accelerate the arrival of spring weather by sheer force of will.

If that works in Japan, someone should let us know.

The full list of campaign boosts also includes a boost to Wildskeeper Reives, the addition of the Adoulin Dial to the Gobbie Mystery Box, and greater odds of skill increases for combat and magic during the campaign. If you do it, you’ll be able to do it just a little bit better on the campaign. So it kind of will make you hit harder after all. Not so much with the running or jumping, though; you can’t jump over things in FFXI. Sorry.