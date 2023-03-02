World of Warcraft previews the new adventures on the Forbidden Reach in patch 10.0.7

Raszageth is gone in World of Warcraft. She’s not here any more. But her legacy lives on… specifically, her legacy of being the reason you couldn’t just head back to the Forbidden Reach before now. She’s gone, so you can hop on over there to finish up all of the plot threads that were teased but not delivered in the starter experience for the Dracthyr. And there’s a lot of stuff to do in the Forbidden Reach now that you’re returning.

Players will be able to get new Envoy quests to boost reputation from one of the major factions in the Dragon Isles each day, as well as taking on new solo excursions into the Zskera Vault for Onyx Annulet stones. (No, that’s not a spelling error. Or a word.) There are also new events, new races, new enemies, and a general pile of new stuff to do in the former starting area. So what are you waiting for?

Oh, right, for the patch to actually be live. Well, you can check out the preview until that happens. It will be exciting, probably.