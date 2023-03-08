Overwatch 2 launches a cosmetics-filled collab with One Punch Man anime

“Mom, I want to play Fortnite!”

“Why is that, Bobby-Sue?”

“Because it has all sorts of cool anime characters in it!”

Mom holds up a new trailer showcasing a collab between the anime One Punch Man and Overwatch 2

“We have Fortnite at home, sweetie!”

That’s right, Blizzard’s hero shooter is now getting into the cross-media synergy racket with its first major collab between the shooter and something that’s not the shooter. The One Punch Man event offers challenges players can take on to get themed rewards including a Mumen Rider skin for Soldier 76, while bundles with other skins like Saitama Doomfist, Terrible Tornado Kiriko, and Genos Genji are waiting in the cash shop.

Meanwhile, the rest of the shooter’s latest patch features Overwatch League team skins to get, a change to how audible character footsteps are, some character balancing, and a few updates for competitive play as it heads to its first season on March 14th. As for the One Punch collab, that’s on between now and April 6th.

