Destiny 2 is prepared to open Lightfall’s raid and begin the world first race today

For those who ran pell-mell through the story content of Destiny 2: Lightfall in order to get ready for the shooter’s new raid, you’re about to be rewarded. The Root of Nightmares raid is opening today, March 10th, at 12:00 p.m. EST, and with it comes another world first race to see who can plow through the encounter for swag and renown.

The rules for this next world first race aren’t too dissimilar to previous ones, nor are the goodies awarded to the fireteam that crosses the finish line first. What is going to be a bit different this time around is the introduction of a free emblem via Twitch Drops for those who spectate the affair. Drops are also enabled for simply watching any Destiny 2 broadcast for the required length of time. Otherwise, the contest mode of the raid will be open for 48 hours.

While most of this week’s newsletter is understandably about raiding, there are a few other pieces of news for other players, including another promise of more story elaboration (and just what the heck the Veil is) through an upcoming Season of the Deep quest line, which will also award a new Strand aspect for each of the shooters three classes and a new legendary weapon. The post also talks about rescheduled dates for Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, details restricted mods in the world first race, and notes ritual reset timing shifts that have happened for US players to account for daylight savings.

