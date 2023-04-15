Perfect New World shares content players can expect during its upcoming closed beta

Those who have been following Perfect New World have already seen a bit of gameplay in the MMO’s initial Steam page launch, but if you’re among those who are looking for a more focused and less sizzle-filled peek, then this latest video may just sate that appetite.

The video provides around eight minutes’ worth of in-game footage, with a primary focus on what players can expect in its May 4th closed beta test. Content available for testing includes five zones that promise plenty of challenge and mystery; three classes in the form of the Galeblade, the Berserker, and the Mysticsword (yes that’s its name); and a reasonable-looking amount of character customization, though it looks as if classes will be race-locked.

As for the game itself, it promises a world of eastern fantasy with various world events, a freeform action combat model, talent branches for each class, spirit beasts that can be found and used as attacks, 1v1 PvP, and “battles, exploration, and socializing,” though that last part is accentuated with a player character shoulder-checking an NPC out of the way as they walk through a town.

As referenced earlier, testing is open for signups now, while testing itself is scheduled for May 4th and will run five days.

