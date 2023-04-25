Diablo IV promises ‘a level of agency never previously offered’

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Diablo IV may not be serving up Burger King’s Whoppers, but it too is promising that you can have it your way. Blizzard’s upcoming online ARPG behemoth includes “a level of agency never previously offered” in regard to player character builds and growth.

This assertion comes from a new developer blog and video in which the studio talks about all the ways you’ll be taking (frankly) bland character classes and forging them into something personally unique. The ways that Diablo IV will attempt to do this includes the branching skill tree, transmog, mounts, (legendary) gear, and “over eight trillion appearance combinations.”

The next big test for Diablo IV before its June release is a “Server Slam” from May 12th through the 14th on all platforms and featuring cross-play and cross-progression.

Source: Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleAion Classic has officially launched in its third region: Europe

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments