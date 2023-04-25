Diablo IV promises ‘a level of agency never previously offered’

Diablo IV may not be serving up Burger King’s Whoppers, but it too is promising that you can have it your way. Blizzard’s upcoming online ARPG behemoth includes “a level of agency never previously offered” in regard to player character builds and growth.

This assertion comes from a new developer blog and video in which the studio talks about all the ways you’ll be taking (frankly) bland character classes and forging them into something personally unique. The ways that Diablo IV will attempt to do this includes the branching skill tree, transmog, mounts, (legendary) gear, and “over eight trillion appearance combinations.”

The next big test for Diablo IV before its June release is a “Server Slam” from May 12th through the 14th on all platforms and featuring cross-play and cross-progression.