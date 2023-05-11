Elder Scrolls Online drops action-packed new trailer for June’s Necrom expansion

Just yesterday, we were noting that it should be time for ZeniMax Online Studios to crank up the hype machine for Necrom, The Elder Scrolls Online’s tentpole campaign/expansion for 2023, which is launching in just a few short weeks. And now, here we are, with a gorgeous new trailer stuffed with new visuals.

It’s primarily a mood-and-setting trailer, with plenty of action shots across the Telvanni peninsula and the gloomy green Apocrypha, interspersed with reminders that this is indeed a return to Morrowind. But it certainly sets the stage, and ZOS hasn’t skimped on in-game footage here.

Necro launches June 6th on PC and June 20th on console.

Source: Press release