Elder Scrolls Online previews Necrom’s Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha

Where is the hype train for Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom? Well, maybe this week’s blog post is the first steam blast from the engine, as ZeniMax has posted a preview for the two core zones of the expanshapaign: the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha.

The peninsula will be familiar to long-time fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise and Elder Scrolls Online itself, as it’s a chunk of mainland Morrowind that shares some of the environmental and architectural feel of its neighbors – complete with towering mushrooms – without all the grab ash-storm driven vibe of Vvardenfell. Its hub is Necrom itself, the “spiritual hub for Dark Elves across Morrowind” as it’s literally a city of the dead.

Apocrypha, however, is a little more alien: It’s literally the Daedric realm belonging to the Daedric Prince of Fate, Hermaeus Mora. Riddled with abyssal pools, spooky tentacles, and spooky books, this slimy-green lair is responsible for all the acid-splooshed screenshots coming out of the game.

Necrom launches in less than four weeks on May 5th for PC and June 20th for console; in the meantime, you can get caught up on the lore of the land.