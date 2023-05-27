Destiny 2 releases the monetized Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

The high tide that is the Season of the Deep is rolling forward in Destiny 2 as this week saw the game’s all-new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon open, with plenty of rewards and the return of the Lucent Hive awaiting within the encounter.

It is important to note that this is yet another piece of monetized content for the looter shooter: The dungeon can be accessed only by players who have bought the Lightfall expansion bundle that features the annual pass or by players who cough up 2,000 Silver to buy a dungeon key to access the encounter a la carte. This is the first of two dungeons coming in the “year of Lightfall,” so presumably this key will work similarly to the one offered in 2022’s Witch Queen and grant access to both of Lightfall’s dungeons. In any event, there’s a flashy new trailer to highlight the dungeon below.

In other Destiny 2 news, the game’s weekly newsletter offers up some dates for additional content arrivals, including the opening of Trials of Osiris this week, Iron Banner’s return on May 30th, Grandmaster Nightfalls coming online on June 13th, and the summertime festival of Solstice scheduled for July 18th. Bungie will also be hosting a showcase to talk about its upcoming expansion on August 22nd.