Riot Games shares vague gameplay and design details for its in-progress Riot MMO

Riot Games has been pretty cagey about the details of its still-gestating Runeterra MMO for a while now, and that trend appears to continue even after the studio invited YouTuber Necrit over for an interview with the devs, which offers some more general talk about the title’s gameplay and design.

One of the first question that were asked was related to whether the MMO would have factions, which saw the devs remark how they want people to be able to play with one another while still holding true to the League of Legends lore of multiple factions and their interesting interplay. The devs ultimately note that they’re still wrestling with the problem, but they also want to see how conflicts and rivalries play out.

One sizeable portion of the interview sees the devs talk about how Riot is trying to learn lessons from what the MMORPG market has done before, particularly during the time when most were attempting to ape World of Warcraft. It’s here that they explain the studio’s assessment of the broader scope of MMO development as well as player reaction to various shifts in released titles.

Finally, a question about the scale of the Runeterra MMO’s world sees a somewhat dodgy reply, as the devs say they have some takes on where they want to go and know they want to fully realize the world of Runeterra, but don’t actually answer the question of whether it’ll be zones or open world or anything else of that sort.

The interview also has some discussion about applying Riot’s art style to the genre, absorbing player hype, how the project started off to begin with, and how the devs take in fans’ reactions and feedback. There isn’t too much revelation to be found here, but what is here provides another piece of the game’s puzzle, small as it may be.

Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Former workers and the state of California, which alleged that Riot was refusing to cooperate with its investigation, lodged lawsuits though Riot settled with one victims’ group at the end of 2021 for over $100M.
