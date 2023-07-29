Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Las Vegas: The Live Letter starts now – watch it here

If you were hoping to get more information about Final Fantasy XIV’s next expansion, Dawntrail, you had best disabuse yourself of that notion now. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida quite clearly said that he shared all he could possibly share during the keynote yesterday, and you must needs wait until October for the next fan festival and more crucial information. But that doesn’t mean the festival is over, and indeed the next live letter from the producer is starting in just a few moments!

So what else could Yoshida possibly have to talk about? Why, in all likelihood, patch 6.5, of course! We know that’s on the way, and there are also new events coming including the decade-long anniversary celebration of The Rising. So tune in for all of the news just below at 1 p.m. EDT today, and we’ll see you with a summary after it’s all wrapped up!