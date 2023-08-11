Guild Wars 2 exhibits Secrets of the Obscure’s rift hunting in another new vid

When Secrets of the Obscure launches later this month, Guild Wars 2 isn’t going to abandon old Tyria in favor of the new zones. Little shiny rifts are going to pop up all over the game world for players to find, exploit, and conquer.

Each rift can be ripped open to expose several Kryptis invaders, leading up to a final boss and a payout in much-desired essence. Yes, it kind of sounds like content in multiple MMOs – as well as already in Guild Wars 2.

A new video posted this week gives a visual demonstration of rift hunting, something that can be done either solo or with friends: “The enemies coming out of a rift scale with the size of the group fighting it. That means that you can party up with friends for rift hunts, weave them into other open-world activities you’re doing, and even help out if you come across a stranger fighting to close a rift in the wild.”