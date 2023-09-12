Final Fantasy XIV is gearing up for a packed London Fan Festival – here’s the schedule

It’s a little more than a month until Final Fantasy XIV hits the second fan festival ahead of the Dawntrail release next year, and that means it’s time to start planning your schedule. Or… not, considering that the keynote (which will have the big information coming with it) will be occurring at around 5:00 a.m. EDT on October 21st. So you will have to get up rather early (or stay up rather late) to catch that particular presentation. Stock up on energy drinks now, in other words. Pineapple flavored ones. Obviously.

There’s more to see than just the keynote, of course; fans can also see a number of panels, including several special panels with series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi joining as a special guest. As with the other festivals, the panels will be available in both English and Japanese simultaneously, and everything other than the concerts will be streamed to everyone. Just keep in mind that the schedule may be a touch inconvenient (unless, of course, you’re in London).