Trove’s Battle of Fire and Ice event pits yetis against dragons in tomb-raiding combat

Yetis doing battle with dragons in a bid to win the Battle of Fire and Ice. It sounds like delightful young adult fantasy novel cheese on the face of it, but it’s actually the latest event online in Trove. And it seems more like a territorial argument than a full-blown war.

During the event, players can choose to ally themselves with either the Dragons of Dragonfire Peaks or the Yetis of Permafrost, then enter each side’s territory and raid their tombs. The event features a new quest line where players can select their side daily to gain access to their daily quests and workbenches. The event also features new NPCs, new helmet styles, new costumes, and a brand-new mount.

The Battle of Fire and Ice runs between now and September 26th, and while it’s not quite the epic vision of yetis and dragons throwing hands that one might dream of, it should be a fun little activity regardless.