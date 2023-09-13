Hearthstone announces the Fall of Ulduar mini-set’s September 19 release

By
Chris Neal
-
    
Nothing brings the party to a digital CCG quite like an unknowable extraplanar Old God who is, according to the wiki, “responsible for many horrors suffered by Azeroth.” All of that multi-mouthed tendril-y fun is headed to Hearthstone when the Fall of Ulduar mini-set releases on September 19th.

This upcoming set introduces 38 new cards, along with 20 different anomalies for standard, wild, twist, and arena formats that introduce various corrupting effects to the board. Another major piece of the mini-set’s puzzle is the Chaotic Tendril card, which can be summoned multiple times and has the battlecry keyword that improves additional copies of the card.

Blizzard plans to unveil more cards and details over the next few days leading up to the mini-set’s launch, but for now players can get some forward information about the impending arrival of Yogg-Saron and his many tickly arms.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
